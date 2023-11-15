Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
15.11.2023 07:00:22

u-blox welcomes Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership as anchor shareholder

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Statement
u-blox welcomes Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership as anchor shareholder

15-Nov-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Thalwil, Switzerland – 15 November 2023u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, through its Board of Directors and Executive Committee welcomes Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership (SEO) as long-term anchor shareholder. SEO started building their stake some time ago and yesterday crossed the 5% reporting threshold. This was also due to the acquisition of treasury shares held by u-blox. As a result, SEO is now the company's largest shareholder.

André Müller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of u-blox, commented: "A long-term committed, anchor shareholder is important for the stable development of u-blox. In addition, we appreciate the exchange with the professional SEO team."

Fabian Rauch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership, added: "u-blox is an excellently positioned company with a lot of potential for development and value creation. We have great confidence in the management team and look forward to accompanying the company on its journey in the coming years."

u-blox envisages to propose for election a representative of SEO for an additional seat in the Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.
 

For further information, please contact:

Rafael Duarte
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +41 79 966 89 12
rafael.duarte@u-blox.com

Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: +1 (212) 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

About u-blox
u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost‑effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.</span></span><span> </span></span><!-- sh_cad_10 --></p> <p><span><span>(<a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e487e27080327aab984f463bbbe4b6cd&application_id=1773223&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" target="_blank" style="text-decoration: none;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;">www.ublox.com</span></a>)  </span></span><!-- sh_cad_11 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span><span>Find us on </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99a4054bbe8b8f79fe108c7fb69c46c3&application_id=1773223&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: none;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;">Facebook</span></a><span>, </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c5371f4ad8d82f61c776d77f48ce07b0&application_id=1773223&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: none;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;">LinkedIn</span></a><span>, Twitter </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=038d74f8156865bcb765057e289aaee2&application_id=1773223&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: none;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;">@ublox</span></a><span> and </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60b9c5e734211f8da674a8446391f2e3&application_id=1773223&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: none;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;">YouTube</span></a></span></span><!-- sh_cad_12 --></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p><span><span><b><span>About Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership </span></b></span></span><br/><span><span><span>Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership (SEO ) manages a concentrated portfolio of large minority investments in listed European companies, with a focus on the DACH region. As a long-term and engaged anchor shareholder, SEO strives to unleash its portfolio companies’ full value potential. The SEO team has many years of experience in implementing this strategy, which often comprises representation on the board of directors. The fund’s stable capital base stems from family offices, endowments, pension funds and other long-term institutional investors. </span></span><span><span><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2a016c52437403f774a2c8c45a5eae23&application_id=1773223&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news">www.spectrum-eo.com</a></span></span></span><span><span>.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_13 --></p> </div><div id="5c65eb76-c333-46fb-ae75-548667d54005" markup="disclaimer"><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Disclaimer</span></span></span><br/><span><span><span>This release contains certain forward‑looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u‑blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: ir@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange 