U.K. Firms Turn to Services to Help Optimize Cloud

U.K. companies that made significant investments in the cloud are now pursuing tools and processes to optimize their cloud spending, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services report for the U.K. finds companies that moved significant portions of their on-premises workloads to different hyperscaler environments are taking advantage of the technology benefits that each environment offers. Despite this, many remain plagued by concerns over data visibility, interoperability and vendor lock-in and are turning to service providers for assistance, the ISG report says.

"Companies in the U.K. that have established hyperscaler environments are looking for help,” said Ola Chowning, ISG partner, North Europe. "They are actively seeking service providers that can offer FinOps solutions to monitor and control their overall spending.”

The role of microservices will continue to grow in significance as enterprises seek to avoid the limitations that come with running monolithic applications in the cloud, the ISG report says. Microservices are distinct compartmentalized functions that exist within a larger application. By breaking up an application into smaller pieces, it becomes easier to scale those different pieces up and down, the report says.

A few tools, such as those that handle cloud governance, enhance visibility and flag noncompliance issues across multiple cloud environments, run more effectively inside a microservices architecture, the ISG report says.

The degree to which such an architecture is adopted varies by industry in the U.K., the ISG report says. For instance, the country’s highly regulated financial industry must comply with certain data transit norms. Such regulatory requirements reduce the use of microservices among financial companies compared with less-regulated hi-tech companies, the report says. The U.K.’s public sector is also lagging in its adoption of microservices. As a result, these industries cannot leverage the potential of multi-cloud architecture as efficiently as do other industry verticals, ISG says.

"The use of microservices is on the rise,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "With them, enterprises can move closer to realizing the full scalability of their multi-cloud environments without the need to operate applications dedicated to a particular vendor or environment.”

The report also examines the slow but steady growth of multi-cloud adoption across the U.K.’s public sector.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 53 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket, Managed Services for Large Accounts, Managed Services for Midmarket, FinOps Services and Cloud Optimization, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Claranet and Rackspace Technology as Leaders in four quadrants each, while Accenture, Capgemini, Ensono, HCLTech and Wipro are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. AWS, Computacenter, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, Google, Hexaware, IBM, Infosys, Kyndryl, LTIMindtree, Microsoft, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Unisys are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Coforge, Cognizant and Telefonica Tech are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, LTIMindtree is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

