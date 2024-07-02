U.S. Cloud Growth Adds Momentum to SD-WAN Adoption

Software-defined networking continues to grow in the U.S. as enterprises leave behind rigid network infrastructures to achieve digitalization and cloud migration, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software-defined Solutions and Services report for the U.S. finds the U.S. was the world’s largest market for software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of global demand. U.S. companies are enthusiastically embracing technologies that benefit from software-defined networking, including hybrid clouds, big data, edge computing, automation and AI.

"The move to the cloud is not finished yet,” said Dieter Thompson, partner and president of ISG’s Network and Software Advisory business. "SD-WANs help to enable smooth, secure cloud migration by reducing complexity and risk.”

SD-WANs and related technologies and services simplify enterprise networks by moving the control layer to the cloud and integrating previously separate resources and processes, the report says. This gives organizations more flexibility, allowing them to manage and monitor networks in real time through automated orchestration and operation based on policies.

In the U.S., many enterprises have embraced further innovations based on SD networking, including intent-based networks, core-to-edge security solutions and 5G mobile and remote-site connectivity, often through managed or co-managed SD-WAN services, ISG says.

Companies are integrating more security infrastructure into enterprise networks as they adopt SD-WANs, the report says. This includes secure access service edge (SASE), a set of SD networking and security components merged in the cloud, which has recently been defined by industry consensus. SASE projects are now moving from pilots to commercial deployments, with adoption expected to accelerate in the next few years. Other enterprises have implemented secure service edge (SSE), consisting of cloud-based tools that represent a subset of SASE.

SD-WAN adoption is expected to grow quickly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the U.S., many of which have distributed workforces and need affordable cloud-based collaboration systems that are easy to manage, ISG says. SMEs may reduce costs by implementing SD-WANs as overlays and purchasing them as a service.

"U.S. enterprises seek a competitive edge through efficiency, flexibility, business continuity and hybrid work,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Providers are delivering tailored SD networking tools and services to help them succeed.”

The report also explores other software-defined networking trends in the U.S., including the growing importance of edge technologies and adoption of advanced networking as a service to improve customer and employee experience.

For more insights into the networking challenges U.S. enterprises are addressing, including slow cloud migrations and the rising incidence of hacking attempts, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software-defined Solutions and Services report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 40 providers across four quadrants: Managed SD-WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation), Edge Technologies and Services (including Private 5G) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

The report names AT&T, Orange Business, Verizon Business and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Accenture and Kyndryl as Leaders in three quadrants each. Apcela, Comcast Business, HCLTech, Lumen Technologies and T-Mobile are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Cato Networks, Extreme Networks, GTT, Microland and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Colt, GTT, Logicalis and Microland are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Tech Mahindra is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among SDN solutions and services providers. Tech Mahindra earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

