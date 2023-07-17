U.S. Cybersecurity Strategies Zero in on Business Outcomes

U.S. enterprises are responding to growing cybersecurity threats by working to make the best use of tools and services to ensure business resilience, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for the U.S. finds that the U.S. security landscape changed significantly in 2022, with breaches declining in number but increasing in size and the federal government tightening compliance rules. Many organizations began to improve visibility and risk management to better protect themselves from the broader business effects of breaches, such as damage to reputation and fines for lack of compliance.

"It was a tumultuous year for cybersecurity in the U.S.,” said Doug Saylors, partner and co-lead, ISG Cybersecurity. "Attacks became more sophisticated and severe, while businesses stepped up efforts to respond to and survive increasing threats.”

Small and medium businesses, often linked to large enterprises through supply chains, are now recognizing their exposure to threats and investing in managed security services. Digital maturity, more than size, determines how U.S. companies approach cybersecurity, ISG says.

Many chief information security officers (CISOs) are now trying to derive more value from existing investments, the report says. Among other things, enterprises are investing in risk assessments, outsourcing more services and seeking integrated solutions such as security service edge (SSE) and extended detection and response (XDR). As C-level executives become more aware of the need for cyber resilience, security investments have expanded beyond detection and response to include rapid recovery and business continuity.

"CISOs are making cybersecurity a business problem rather than a technology problem. They want more solutions and services that help them align security measures with enterprise objectives,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

As attackers increasingly target specific industries, such as healthcare, utilities, automotive and education, organizations are looking for cybersecurity solutions that align better with threats, attack vectors and regulations in their own sectors, ISG says.

The report also explores other U.S. cybersecurity trends, including the impact of remote and hybrid work and the growing adoption of zero-trust security frameworks and secure access service edge (SASE).

For more insights into the cybersecurity challenges U.S. enterprises face, such as ensuring security across multi-company supply chains, and advice on how to choose the right service partner, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 104 providers across seven quadrants: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Security Service Edge (SSE), Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, Managed Security Services — SOC (Large Accounts) and Managed Security Services — SOC (Midmarket).

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants. It names Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, Eviden (Atos), HCLTech, Infosys, NTT DATA, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. Broadcom, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, PwC, Unisys and Verizon Business are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. AT&T Cybersecurity, Cato Networks, Cisco, Critical Start, Crowdstrike, CyberArk, CyberProof, EY, Forcepoint, ForgeRock, Fortinet, Lumen, Netskope, Okta, One Identity (OneLogin), Optiv, Ping Identity, Proficio, Rackspace Technology, SailPoint, Saviynt, Secureworks, SentinelOne, Trellix, Trend Micro, Trustwave, Versa Networks and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, BeyondTrust, Cybereason, Cyderes, EY, HPE (Aruba), Kudelski Security, Trustwave and Verizon Business are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Trustwave.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

