U.S. Enterprises Explore Leading Edge of Automation

Most industries in the U.S. are increasing their investments in automation software to improve business processes and productivity as part of accelerated digital transformations, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions report for the U.S. finds that the U.S. is the leading market for automation technology, generating nearly 45 percent of global spending in the sector this year. U.S. industries are now pursuing intelligent automation, a combination of robotic process automation (RPA), business process management (BPM) and predictive AI that lets organizations automate complete processes to augment customer and employee experience.

"Most U.S. enterprises are exploring end-to-end automation that cuts across corporate functions and business portfolios,” said Chip Wagner, CEO, ISG Automation. "Big-picture automation initiatives deliver more overall business value than quick projects in separate silos.”

In the U.S. and other advanced markets, intelligent automation is transforming business processes across many industries, ISG says. In the financial sector, it is helping institutions manage routine processes to improve accuracy, controllership and compliance. In health care, automation is reducing costs by automating tasks such as scheduling, insurance processing and regulatory compliance.

U.S. enterprises’ desire to expand current automation projects to enterprise-wide scale, using capabilities created by advances in AI and machine learning, has fueled growing demand for intelligent enterprise automation (IEA), the report says. Companies face steep challenges along the way, including determining what can — and should — be automated.

"Enterprise-wide automation forces companies to fully understand data sets from all parts of the business before they can implement an effective solution,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research Service. "Service providers are starting to offer scalable IEA solutions that reduce the cost of onboarding.”

The U.S. also leads in the adoption of AIOps solutions, which use machine learning to streamline business processes by learning from past events, detecting anomalies and automating repetitive tasks, ISG says. Successful business transformation requires AIOps to monitor and analyze increasingly dynamic and complex technology environments.

As home to some of the world’s largest companies, the U.S. is the most attractive market for next-gen automation, which prepares organizations to use automation to address new market needs well into the future, the report says. With next-gen automation, large, mature enterprises use design thinking and organizational change management to achieve a sustainable competitive edge through automation.

The report also covers other intelligent automation trends in the U.S., including the effects of an ongoing skills shortage and the growth of automation frameworks created by service provider centers of excellence.

For more insights into the automation challenges U.S. enterprises face, and ISG’s advice on overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across three quadrants: Intelligent Enterprise Automation, Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and Next-Gen Automation.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCLTech, Infosys, LTI, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Hexaware and IBM as Leaders in two quadrants each and Deloitte, Genpact and WNS Vuram as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, PwC and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants each. Mphasis is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from Capgemini, Hexaware and WNS Vuram.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

