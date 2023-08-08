U.S. Firms Embrace Google Cloud to Expand Data Strategies

The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) ecosystem in the U.S. is growing as enterprises add an analytics layer to already mature cloud strategies, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for the U.S. finds the use of public clouds has become a mainstream enterprise practice, supporting even mission-critical applications. Over the past three years, more companies have implemented advanced GCP-based functions on top of the basic public cloud resources, such as storage and processing power, they buy from AWS and Azure.

"Most large-scale enterprises in the U.S. are innovators when it comes to hyperscale public cloud adoption,” said Bernie Hoecker, ISG partner and Enterprise Cloud Transformation leader. "GCP enhances their cloud deployments, and partners provide unique capabilities on top of GCP.”

The retail, healthcare, education, robotics, gaming and financial services sectors in the U.S. have been especially successful in using containerization and the Kubernetes orchestration framework to migrate major workloads from legacy systems to GCP, the report says. One common use of GCP has been to deploy AI and ML capabilities that improve omnichannel customer experiences. Many small and midsize companies are also adopting GCP-based solutions to solve technology challenges and overcome a shortage of skilled workers.

Enterprises are under increasing pressure to monetize their data by using it to improve business processes or offer data and analytics as services, and many are using GCP to achieve these goals, ISG says. The platform is also helping to drive important objectives such as modernizing business intelligence systems and strengthening data governance.

Data also plays a key role in sustainability, including decarbonization of cloud computing, the report says. Some enterprises have adopted Google’s Carbon Footprint metric to measure progress toward this goal.

"U.S. companies urgently need to adopt sustainable solutions,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Google and its partners are helping to create the data foundation for these investments.”

The migration of critical workloads, such as SAP, to the cloud is accelerating as enterprises seek greater scalability and flexibility, ISG says. While some are taking a cautious approach and embracing private clouds, others are implementing SAP S/4HANA on GCP or integrating Google Workspace with SAP so users can access SAP data through Workspace applications. A growing number of providers are partnering with Google and SAP to make this possible.

For more insights into enterprise cloud challenges, including how to derive maximum value from data, and advice to overcome them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 30 providers across five quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Managed Services, SAP Workloads and Workplace Services.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names HCLTech as a Leader in four quadrants. Capgemini, Deloitte, LTIMindtree and Persistent Systems are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Quantiphi, Rackspace Technology and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, and IBM is named as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, 66degrees, Kyndryl and Mphasis are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants each. Genpact, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Quantiphi and Rackspace Technology.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808924352/en/