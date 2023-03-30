U.S. Firms Push ServiceNow Providers on Future Workflows

Many enterprises in the U.S., the most mature market for ServiceNow, are working with service providers to adapt the workflow automation platform to industry-specific processes, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. finds this market is on the cutting edge of applying new capabilities to ServiceNow. The platform, which helps enterprises modernize workflows to improve business results, is expanding its role in digital transformation.

"Getting more out of ServiceNow is a much higher priority in the U.S. than in other regions,” said Bill Huber, global partner, digital platforms and solutions, at ISG. "Companies are ready to expand its role in enterprise workflows with the help of service providers.”

ServiceNow, which made its name by streamlining IT and HR processes to improve user experience, has been broadening its reach by adding AI-powered capabilities in areas such as predictive analytics, virtual agents and natural-language processing. As enterprises implement new work modes, they have a greater need to coordinate workflows across all parts of the organization, ISG says. ServiceNow provides a horizontal workflow automation bus that ties these workflows together.

U.S. enterprises that already use ServiceNow are seeking industry-specific specializations to improve processes well beyond IT or HR, such as financial reporting and regulatory compliance for particular sectors, the report says. By applying ServiceNow to more functions, they hope to realize higher returns on investment from the platform, a need that grows more vital as economic and competitive pressures increase.

Users of ServiceNow in the U.S. are also building more advanced enterprise data applications around it, taking advantage of new features in analytics and predictive modeling, ISG says. This allows for greater automation of tasks such as analyzing legal documents and evaluating progress toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. ServiceNow provider partners bring essential AI and machine learning expertise to these initiatives.

"U.S. companies are becoming more agile through the integration of ServiceNow and sophisticated third-party data tools,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "These projects show what enterprises around the world can achieve.”

The report also examines other trends shaping the ServiceNow ecosystem in the U.S., including valuable features coming in the platform’s so-called "Tokyo” release, which will be generally available later this year, and the growing use of ServiceNow’s low-code/no-code development tools.

For more insights into enterprise workflow integration challenges and advice on how to evaluate providers’ solutions to them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 33 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services, and ServiceNow Managed Service Providers.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cask, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCLTech, Hexaware, Infosys, LTIMindtree, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names DXC Technology as a Leader in two quadrants and IBM as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, Coforge and INRY are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants each. RapDev is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

A customized version of the report is available from Hexaware.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

