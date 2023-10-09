U.S. Firms Seek Broad Supply Chain Services as Needs Grow

A growing number of enterprises in the U.S. are adopting digital supply chain services to address a growing set of requirements, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Supply Chain Services report for the U.S. finds that many organizations are turning to service providers for multifaceted digital transformation projects that optimize processes, make supply chains more resilient and integrate additional functions such as handling returns of products and materials.

"Digital technologies now let companies use supply chains for business advantage,” said Bob Krohn, partner, Americas Manufacturing, at ISG. "U.S. enterprises facing continued inflation and economic uncertainty are looking for the sweet spot between supply chain cost control and value creation.”

The digitization and automation of supply chains across multiple enterprises is likely to enable significant new capabilities in the next two to three years, the report says. For example, with these advances, the sale of an item will automatically generate signals about demand to suppliers located several levels upstream, and applications using machine learning will interpret those signals for inventory control and work orders.

U.S. enterprises are now seeking end-to-end supply chain services that start with consulting and support the creation of efficient supply chains from product design forward, ISG says. Providers are helping clients design for manufacturability and sustainability and following through with assistance on later stages such as recycling. Companies also are increasingly interested in business process as a service (BPaaS), which enables them to contract for end-to-end supply chain management without major upfront investments, the report says.

Building resilient supply chains that can be efficiently adapted to changing business requirements is a high priority for most U.S. clients, the report says. In addition, many companies are investing in risk management strategies, using technologies such as predictive analytics and scenario planning, to identify and mitigate potential hazards.

Companies increasingly recognize the value of data and analytics for operating supply chains, ISG says. Advanced analytics solutions using AI and ML provide actionable insights that help organizations forecast demand, manage inventory and plan ahead for supply chain optimization.

"A more comprehensive view of data gives companies greater visibility into supply chain processes,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "By integrating siloed data, providers allow for better collaboration across the supply chain.”

The report also explores other supply chain trends in the U.S., including enterprises’ growing interest in generative AI and supply chain sustainability services.

For more insights into U.S. enterprises’ supply chain challenges, including often limited knowledge of digital supply chain capabilities, along with advice for addressing these issues, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Supply Chain Services report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 33 providers across three quadrants: Supply Chain Advisory and Consulting Services, Supply Chain IT Operation Services and Supply Chain BPO Services.

The report names Accenture, Genpact, HCLTech, IBM, Infosys and TCS as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Deloitte as a Leader in two quadrants and Capgemini, Cognizant, EY and Tech Mahindra as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, EXL, LTIMindtree, Zensar Technologies and Zones are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

