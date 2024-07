U.S. Money Supply Is Increasing Again and Could Portend a Big Stock Market Move: 2 Vanguard ETFs to Buy Now

Four-leaf clovers have been a symbol of good luck for years. Finding one supposedly causes good things to happen. Are there any four-leaf clovers in the investing world? Maybe.There is an economic indicator that often bodes well for investors: U.S. money supply is increasing. This could portend a big stock market move. And there are two Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to buy that could be especially big winners.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool