U.S. Steel Agrees To Environmental Upgrades At Its Clairton Plant

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) Tuesday said it has received authorization for its multi-million-dollar Consent Decree from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

The January 2024 Consent Decree with the Allegheny County Health Department, Clean Air Council, and PennEnvironment addressed the Clairton Plant fire in 2018, and power outages at the Plant in 2019 and 2022.

Final approval by the Federal District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania is pending.

As part of the decree, U.S. Steel will contribute $4.5 million to projects aimed at improving public health and air quality in the Mon Valley, with funds managed by the Jefferson Regional Foundation and Allegheny County Department of Economic Development. Additionally, the company will invest around $19.5 million in upgrades to coke oven gas cleaning facilities, cover some litigation costs of PennEnvironment and Clean Air Council, and pay $500,000 to the Allegheny County Clean Air Fund.

