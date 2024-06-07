U.S. Stocks May Come Under Pressure Following Strong Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - After ending yesterday's choppy trading session little changed, stocks are likely to come under pressure in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.4 points.

The futures moved to the downside following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing much stronger than expected job growth in the month of May.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged by 272,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 165,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 185,000 jobs compared to the addition of 175,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate crept up to 4.0 percent in May from 3.9 percent in April. The unemployment rate was expected to remain unchanged.

While the report is likely to ease recent concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy, the data is also likely to offset recent optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

Treasury yields have surged following the release of the report, with the ten-year yield rebounding from its lowest levels in over two months.

Following the rally seen over the course of Wednesday's session, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Thursday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing narrowly mixed.

While the Dow rose 78.84 points or 0.2 percent to 38,886.17, the Nasdaq slipped 14.78 points or 0.1 percent to 17,173.12 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,352.96.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1 percent and South Korea's Kospi jumped by 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 1.0 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.30 to $75.85 a barrel after surging $1.48 to $75.55 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $15.40 to $2,390.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $53.10 to $2,337.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.67 yen versus the 155.61 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0833 compared to yesterday's $1.0890.