U.S. Stocks May Extend Rebound As Inflation Data Looms

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Monday, with stocks likely to extend the rebound seen over the past several sessions.

Easing concerns about the outlook for economy may lead to continued buying on Wall Street following the steep drop seen earlier this month.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of several key economic reports later this week.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release reports on producer and consumer price inflation on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, with the data likely to impact the outlook for interest rates.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates next month, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a split regarding the probability of a quarter or half point rate cut.

In light of recent concerns about the outlook for the economy, traders are also likely to keep a close eye on reports on retail sales and industrial production.

Following the rally seen during Thursday's session, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Friday but managed to end the day mostly higher.

The major averages finished the session off their highs of the day but still in positive territory. The Dow edged up 51.05 points or 0.1 percent to 39,497.54, the Nasdaq climbed 85.28 points or 0.5 percent to 16,745.30 and the S&P 500 rose 24.85 points or 0.5 percent to 5,344.16.

The higher close on Wall Street came as stocks continued to recover from recent selling sparked by concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

With the upward move seen over the course of the session, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 largely offset the steep losses posted on Monday, closing only slightly lower for the week.

For the week, the S&P 500 edged down by less than a tenth of a percent and the Nasdaq dipped by 0.2 percent, while narrower Dow slid by 0.6 percent.

The major averages still remain well off their recent highs after also moving sharply lower last Thursday and Friday.

Traders may have been reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of major U.S. economic on the day ahead of the release of several key reports this week.

Among individual stocks, shares of Expedia (EXPE) moved sharply higher after the travel technology company reported better than expected second quarter results.

Cloud computing company Akamai Technologies (AKAM) also saw significant strength after reporting second quarter results that beat estimates and raising its full-year guidance.

On the other hand, shares of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) came under pressure even though the company reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results.

Pharmaceutical stocks showed a strong move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index up by 1.8 percent.

Notable strength was also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.1 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The strength in the sector came amid a modest increase by the price of the precious metal.

Software and brokerage stocks also saw some strength, while most of the other major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $0.86 to $77.70 a barrel after climbing $0.65 to $76.84 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after rising $10.10 to $2,473.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are increasing $10.30 to $2,483.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.60 yen versus the 146.61 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0922 compared to last Friday's $1.0917.

Asia

Sentiment improved in Asian markets on Monday amidst an assessment that concerns about economic growth in the U.S. were overdone. Anxiety ahead of the CPI data due from the U.S. on Wednesday limited gains. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.1 percent to finish trading at 2,858.20. The day's trading ranged between 2,869.27 and 2,851.30. The Shenzhen Component Index also declined 0.2 percent to close at 8,373.47.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 21 points or 0.1 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 17,111.65. The day's trading range was between a high of 17,162.76 and a low of 17,002.93.

Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index surged 1.2 percent to close trading at 2,618.30. The day's trading range was between 2,602.01 and 2,622.86.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 Index closed trading at 7,813.70, gaining 36 points or 0.5 percent. The day's trading range was between 7,777.7 and 7,836.80.

JB Hi-Fi, a retailer of home consumer products topped with gains of 8.3 percent following the half-yearly results announcement. Tabcorp Holdings also rallied close to 8 percent. Bellevue Gold added 5.4 percent. Specialty retail business Super Retail Group and Polynovo, both recorded an increase of more than 4 percent.

Beach Energy dropped more than 12 percent after fiscal 24 results announcement. Aurizon Holdings also shed 8.8 percent. Strike Energy slipped 5.6 percent followed by Mineral Resources that declined 3.8 percent and Pilbara Minerals that shed 2.9 percent.

The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange gained 38 points or 0.3 percent to close trading at 12,281.25, versus the previous close of 12,243.46. Trading ranged between 12,214.24 and 12,326.55.

Software business Vista Group International topped gains with a surge of 5.2 percent. Polymer business Skellerup Holdings followed with gains of 3.2 percent. Restaurant Brands NZ, KMD Brands and Manawa Energy, all added more than 2 percent in the day's trading.

Synlait Milk shed 3.3 percent followed by utilities business Mercury NZ that erased 2.1 percent of value. Sky Network Television, Goodman Property Trust and healthcare business Pacific Edge, all lost more than 1 percent.

Europe

European stocks are slightly higher in cautious trading on Monday, with investors digesting regional earnings updates and German wholesale prices data and awaiting inflation data from the U.K. and U.S. due later in the week.

While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In the German market, Rhienmetall shares are up more than 7.5 percent after the company said that it has been commissioned to supply main battle tanks and armoured recovery vehicles to the Czech Republic as part of a ring swap process commissioned by the German government to support Ukraine.

Hannover Rueck is climbing more than 4.5 percent. Puma, Commerzbank, Henkel, Munich RE and Brenntag are gaining 1 to 2 percent.

Vonovia is down by about 1.2 percent. Fresenius Medical Care, BMW, Bayer and Mercedes-Benz are moderately lower.

In the French market, Unibail Rodamco, Vivendi, TotalEnergies, Teleperformance, Societe Generale, STMicroElectronics and Engie are up 0.5 to 1 percent.

Kering is down 1.6 percent, and AXA is declining by about 1 percent. Bouygues, Essilor, Orange and Vinci are also weak.

In the UK market, BT Group is up nearly 6.5 percent. Centrica is gaining 2.3 percent, while Standard Chartered, BAE Systems, Diploma, Entain, Legal & General, Coca-Cola, Barclays, BP, Marks & Spencer, Smith (DS), Endeavour Mining, Prudential, Natwest Group and IMI are up 1 to 2 percent.

JD Sports Fashion is down 3.7 percent. B&M European Value Retail, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Frasers Group are down 1.3 to 1.6 percent.

On the economic front, Germany's wholesale prices continued to fall in July, but the pace of decrease was marginal, data from Destatis showed.

Wholesale prices posted an annual drop of 0.1 percent in July after easing 0.6 percent in June.

The latest year-on-year decline was largely driven by the 8.4 percent fall in chemical product prices and 7.7 percent decrease in prices of iron, steel and semi-finished products, the data said.

Month-on-month, wholesale prices gained 0.3 percent, offsetting June's 0.3 percent fall. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.2 percent.

U.S. Economic News

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.