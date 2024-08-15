U.S. Stocks May Extend Upward Trend On Strong Retail Sales Data

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, extending the upward trend seen over the past several sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.8 percent.

Easing concerns about the economic outlook may generate continued buying interest on Wall Street after the Commerce Department released a report showing much stronger than expected retail sales growth in July.

The Commerce Department said retail sales jumped by 1.0 percent in July after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in June.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a surge in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose by 0.4 percent in July after climbing by 0.8 percent in June. Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

Shares of Walmart (WMT) are also moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the retail giant reported fiscal second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and raised its full-year guidance.

Positive sentiment may also be generated in reaction to a Labor Department report showing an unexpected decline by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 10th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 227,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of to 234,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 235,000 from the 233,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Federal Reserve is due to release its report on industrial production in the month of July shortly before the start of trading. Industrial production is expected to dip by 0.3 percent in July after climbing by 0.6 percent in June. Not long after the start of trading, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of August. The housing market index is expected to inch up to 43 in August after edging down to 42 in June.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on business inventories in the month of June. Business inventories are expected to rise by 0.3 percent in June after increasing by 0.5 percent in May.

Stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday but managed to end the day mostly higher. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both closed higher for the fifth consecutive session.

The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing in positive territory. The Dow climbed 242.75 points or 0.6 percent to 40,008.39 and the S&P 500 rose 20.78 points or 0.4 percent to 5,455.21, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a more modest gain, inching up 4.99 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 17,192.60.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.87 to $77.85 a barrel after tumbling $1.37 to $76.98 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after plunging $28.10 to $2,479.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are increasing $16.80 to $2,496.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 148.80 yen versus the 147.33 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0963 compared to yesterday's $1.1012.