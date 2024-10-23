U.S. Stocks Mostly Lower As Treasury Yields Continue To Rise

(RTTNews) - After recovering from early weakness to end the previous session roughly flat, stocks have moved back to the downside during trading on Wednesday. The Dow and the S&P 500 are moving lower for the third straight session, pulling back further off last Friday's record closing highs.

Currently, the major averages are off their lows of the session but still in the red. The Dow is down 188.16 points or 0.4 percent at 42,736.73, the Nasdaq is down 82.41 points or 0.4 percent at 18,490.72 and the S&P 500 is down 16.61 points or 0.3 percent at 5,834.59.

The weakness on Wall Street comes amid a continued increase by treasury yields, which have moved sharply higher over the past few sessions.

The ten-year yield has risen to its highest level in almost three months amid worries the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates slower than previously anticipated.

After the Fed slashed interest rates by 50 basis points last month, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 89.0 percent chance of just a 25 basis point rate cut next month.

A steep drop by shares of McDonald's (MCD) is also weighing on the Dow, with the fast food giant plunging by 4.6 percent.

McDonald's is under pressure after the Center for Disease Control said a severe E. coli outbreak in Mountain West states has been linked to the chain's Quarter Pounders.

Fellow Dow component Coca-Cola (KO) has also shown a notable move to the downside despite reporting better than expected third quarter results.

Meanwhile, shares of AT&T (T) have jumped after the telecom giant reported third quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Sector News

Gold stocks have moved sharply lower on the day, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index tumbling by 2.0 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in four years.

The weakness in the sector comes as the price of gold for December delivery is falling $19.60 to $2,740.20 an ounce, pulling back off record highs.

Biotechnology, oil producer and computer hardware stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while airline stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is leading the sector higher, soaring by 32.8 percent after a report from the Wall Street Journal said Frontier Airlines is exploring a renewed bid for the budget airline.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly lower on the day. While the German DAX Index is nearly unchanged, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent,

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the downward trend seen over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4.4 basis points at 4.250 percent.