U.S. Stocks Move Slightly Higher After Recovering From Initial Weakness

(RTTNews) - After giving back ground early in the session, stocks have once again moved to the upside over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have bounced well off their lows of the session and into positive territory.

Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 25.10 points or 0.1 percent at 37,583.02, the Nasdaq is up 31.96 points or 0.2 percent at 15,035.18 and the S&P 500 is up 2.41 points or 0.1 percent at 4,770.78.

Profit taking contributed to the initial weakness on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on the recent strength in the markets after the Dow and the Nasdaq closed higher for the ninth consecutive session on Tuesday.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seemed reluctant to move out of the markets amid ongoing optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

The subsequent rebound may have reflected a positive reaction to a report from the Conference Board showing U.S. consumer confidence has improved by much more than anticipated in the month of December.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 110.7 in December from a downwardly revised 101.0 in November.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to rise to 103.4 from the 102.0 originally reported for the previous month.

"Today's data on consumer confidence puts up another point on the scoreboard for the soft landing camp as the Conference Board's index jumped to the highest level since January of 2022," said Charlie Ripley, Senior Investment Strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

"Perhaps at the end of the day, consumers are simply adjusting to higher prices and the drag on consumer sentiment from inflation has started to wane," he added. "Either way, the strengthening in consumer confidence recently only adds additional support to Powell's soft-landing objective."

A separate report released by the National Association of Realtors showed an unexpected rebound in U.S. existing home sales in the month of November.

Sector News

While most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, energy stocks are seeing considerable strength as the price of crude oil sees further upside amid supply concerns.

With crude for February delivery jumping $1.17 to $75.11 a barrel, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 1.3 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 1.0 percent.

On the other hand, biotechnology stocks have shown a significant move to the downside, dragging the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index down by 1.5percent. The index ended the previous session at a five-month closing high.

Netherlands-based Argenx (ARGX) has held the sector lower, plunging by 25.4 percent after reporting disappointing results from a late-stage trial of its therapy for an autoimmune condition that causes skin blistering

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.7 percent, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the uptrend and slumped by 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance. While the German DAX Index is slightly lower, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 3.914 percent.