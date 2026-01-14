U.S. Stocks Point To A Soft Opening

(RTTNews) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory on Wednesday. Fed speeches might be the highlights today.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar index consolidated in a tiny range. Gold surged more than 1 percent above $4,635 an ounce. Oil edged lower.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly positive.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were down 99.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 21.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 124.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended in negative territory on Tuesday. The Dow slid 398.21 points or 0.8 percent to 49,191.99, the Nasdaq edged down 24.03 points or 0.1 percent to 23,709.87 and the S&P 500 dipped 13.53 points or 0.2 percent to 6,963.74.

On the economic front, the PPI Final Demand for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Retails Sales for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for retail growth is 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.0%.

The Current Account for the third quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $235 billion, while it was down $251.3 billion in the prior quarter.

The Existing Home Sales for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 4.230 million, while it was up 4.13 million in November.

The Business Inventories for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 3.8 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were up 7.7 million barrels.

The Beige Book, usually published two weeks prior to Federal Open Market Committee will published at 2.00 pm ET.

Federal Governor Stephen Miran will speak on 'Regulations, the Supply Side, and Monetary Policy' before the Delphi Economic Forum Lecture event at 10.00 am ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will participate in moderated discussion on the economy as part of the Atlanta Business Chronicle 2026 Economic Outlook event at 12.00 pm ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in virtual town hall conversation hosted by the Wisconsin Bankers Association at 12.00 pm ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will give opening remarks before 'An Economy That Works for All: Financial Inclusion' event organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 2.10 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.31 percent at 4,126.09.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.56 percent to 26,999.81.

Japanese markets hit another record high. The Nikkei average jumped 1.48 percent to 54,341.23. The broader Topix index settled 1.26 percent higher at 3,644.16.

Australian markets edged up slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.14 percent to 8,820.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.15 percent at 9,151.80.