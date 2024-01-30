U.S. Stocks Showing Modest Move Back To The Downside

(RTTNews) - Stocks are seeing modest weakness during trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the strong upward move seen over the course of the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the downside, although selling pressure has remained relatively subdued.

Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session. The Dow is down 62.21 points or 0.2 percent at 38,271.24, the Nasdaq is down 68.81 points or 0.4 percent at 15,559.24 and the S&P 500 is down 8.27 points or 0.2 percent at 4,919.66.

The modest weakness on Wall Street comes as traders look to cash in on the rally seen late in Monday's trading, which lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

Uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday may have inspired some traders to book profits.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the accompanying statement could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.

Optimism about a March rate cut has faded recently, with many economists now suggesting the Fed will wait until May to begin lowering rates.

Stocks saw further downside following the release of a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in job openings in the month of December.

The Labor Department said job openings rose to 9.03 million in December from an upwardly revised 8.93 million in November.

Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.75 million in December from the 8.79 million originally reported for the previous month.

A steep drop by shares of UPS (UPS) is also weighing on Wall Street, with the delivery giant plunging by 8.0 percent in pre-market trading.

UPS is under pressure after reporting weaker than expected fourth quarter revenues and providing disappointing 2024 guidance.

On the other hand, shares of General Motors (GM) are surging by 6.8 percent after the auto giant reported fourth quarter results that beat expectations and offered a bullish profit outlook for 2024.

Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and software giant Microsoft (MSFT) are among the companied due to report their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Sector News

Oil service stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside on the day, resulting in a 3.8 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

The sell-off by oil service stocks comes despite a modest increase by the price of crude oil, as crude for March delivery is inching up $0.15 to $76.93 a barrel.

Significant weakness is also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) has moved sharply lower after reporting a narrower than expected fourth quarter loss but forecasting lower revenues and higher costs in the first quarter.

Gold, biotechnology and commercial real estate stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while housing stocks are seeing modest strength.

Other Markets

In overseas trading stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has climbed by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 4.093 percent.