|
16.08.2024 23:00:00
Uber Stock Is Up a Phenomenal 121% in 2 Years: But Is Now the Time to Buy?
Despite taking shareholders on a very bumpy ride, Uber (NYSE: UBER) has been a huge winner. In the past 24 months, since August 2022, shares of this growth tech stock have skyrocketed 121%. Investors would've more than doubled their money owning this business, compared to a 34% return from the S&P 500 index.But is now the right time to buy Uber?It's hard to ignore the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty worrying investors. Inflation is still well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, and high interest rates are still causing fears of a recession. This unaccommodating backdrop makes Uber's results -- which topped Wall Street estimates -- that much more impressive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!