03.11.2023 12:06:00

Ubiquiti Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) ("Ubiquiti” or the "Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary

  • Revenues of $463.1 million
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $1.45
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.47

Additional Financial Highlight

  • The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board”) declared a $0.60 per share cash dividend payable on November 20, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2023.

Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share data)

 

Income statement highlights

 

F1Q24

 

F4Q23

 

F1Q23

Revenues

 

463.1

 

491.1

 

498.1

Enterprise Technology

 

380.1

 

404.1

 

426.3

Service Provider Technology

 

83.0

 

87.0

 

71.8

Gross profit

 

183.9

 

203.3

 

171.4

Gross Profit (%)

 

39.7%

 

41.4%

 

34.4%

Total Operating Expenses

 

55.6

 

59.5

 

49.4

Income from Operations

 

128.3

 

143.9

 

122.0

GAAP Net Income

 

87.8

 

103.7

 

93.2

GAAP EPS (diluted)

 

1.45

 

1.72

 

1.54

Non-GAAP Net Income

 

88.9

 

104.7

 

94.0

Non-GAAP EPS (diluted)

 

1.47

 

1.73

 

1.55

Ubiquiti Inc.

Revenues by Product Type

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Enterprise Technology

 

$

380,095

 

$

426,298

Service Provider Technology

 

 

82,983

 

 

71,785

Total revenues

 

$

463,078

 

$

498,083

Ubiquiti Inc.

Revenues by Geographical Area

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

North America

 

$

224,785

 

$

225,713

Europe, the Middle East and Africa

 

 

172,394

 

 

200,143

Asia Pacific

 

 

36,086

 

 

45,332

South America

 

 

29,813

 

 

26,895

Total revenues

 

$

463,078

 

$

498,083

Income Statement Items

Revenues

Revenues for the first quarter fiscal 2024 were $463.1 million, representing a decrease from the prior quarter of 5.7% and a decrease from the comparable prior year period of 7.0%.

The decline in revenues as compared to the prior quarter was driven by a decrease in revenue from both our Enterprise Technology platform and Service Provider Technology platform.

The decline in revenues as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily driven by a decrease in revenue from our Enterprise Technology platform. Revenues from the Service Provider Technology platform increased compared to the prior year period.

Gross Margins

During the first quarter fiscal 2024, GAAP gross profit was $183.9 million. GAAP gross margin of 39.7% decreased by 1.7% as compared to the prior quarter GAAP gross margin of 41.4% and increased by 5.3% as compared to the comparable prior year period GAAP gross margin of 34.4%.

The decrease in gross profit margin as compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by higher shipping costs. The increase in gross profit margin as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily driven by lower shipping and component costs, as well as by product mix.

Research and Development

During the first quarter fiscal 2024, research and development ("R&D”) expenses were $36.3 million. This reflects a decrease as compared to the R&D expenses of $40.5 million in the prior quarter and an increase compared to the R&D expenses of $32.7 million in the comparable prior year period.

The decrease in R&D expenses as compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by lower prototype-related expenses and employee-related expenses. The increase in R&D expenses as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily driven by higher employee-related expenses and prototype-related expenses.

Sales, General and Administrative

The Company’s sales, general and administrative ("SG&A”) expenses for the first quarter fiscal 2024 were $19.3 million. This reflects an increase as compared to the SG&A expenses of $18.9 million in the prior quarter and an increase compared to the SG&A expenses of $16.7 million in the comparable prior year period.

The increase in SG&A costs as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to higher marketing expenses partially offset by lower professional fees. The increase in SG&A costs as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily due to higher marketing expenses, professional fees and higher fees associated with webstore credit card processing.

Interest Expense and Other, net

During the first quarter fiscal 2024, Interest expense and other, net ("I&O”) expenses were $21.2 million. This reflects an increase as compared to the I&O expenses of $19.8 million in the prior quarter and I&O expenses of $10.7 million in the comparable prior year period.

The increase in I&O expenses as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to higher interest expense due to increased interest rates. The increase in I&O expenses as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily due to higher interest expense due to incremental borrowings and increased interest rates.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

During the first quarter fiscal 2024, GAAP net income was $87.8 million and non-GAAP net income was $88.9 million. This reflects a decrease in GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income from the comparable prior year period by 5.8% and 5.4%, respectively, primarily driven by lower revenues and higher operating expenses and interest expense and other, net. First quarter fiscal 2024 GAAP earnings per diluted share was $1.45 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $1.47. This reflects a decrease in GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from the comparable prior year period of 5.8% and 5.2%, respectively.

About Ubiquiti Inc.

Ubiquiti Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale — creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Our professional networking products are powered by our UISP and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.

Ubiquiti and the U logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ubiquiti and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. For more information, please visit www.ui.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact including words such as "look”, "will”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "expect”, "forecast”, "consider” and "plan” and statements in the future tense are forward looking statements. The statements in this press release that could be deemed forward-looking statements include the statement regarding our intention to pay quarterly cash dividends, any statements or assumptions underlying the foregoing, and any statement regarding future events and the future financial performance of Ubiquiti Inc. that involves risks or uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially or cause a material adverse impact on our results. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of public health problems, such as COVID-19, and U.S. tariffs on results; fluctuations in our operating results; varying demand for our products due to the financial and operating condition of our distributors and their customers, and our distributors’ inventory management practices; political and economic conditions and volatility affecting the stability of business environments, economic growth, currency values, commodity prices and other factors that may influence the ultimate demand for our products in particular geographies or globally; impact of counterfeiting and our ability to contain such impact; our reliance on a limited number of distributors; inability of our contract manufacturers and suppliers to meet our demand; our dependence on chipset suppliers for chipsets without a short-term alternative; as we move into new markets competition from certain of our current or potential competitors who may be more established in such markets; our ability to keep pace with technological and market developments; success and timing of new product introductions by us and the performance of our products generally; our ability to effectively manage the significant increase in our transactional sales volumes; we may become subject to warranty claims, product liability and product recalls; that a substantial majority of our sales are into countries outside the United States and we are subject to numerous U.S. export control and economic sanctions laws; costs related to responding to government inquiries related to regulatory compliance; our reliance on certain key members of our management team, including our founder and chief executive officer, Robert J. Pera; adverse tax-related matters such as tax audits, changes in our effective tax rate or new tax legislative proposals; whether the final determination of our income tax liability may be materially different from our income tax provisions; the impact of any intellectual property litigation and claims for indemnification; litigation related to U.S. securities laws; and social, economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad, including the impact of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the tension between China and Taiwan. We discuss these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, and subsequent filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained by contacting the Ubiquiti Inc. Investor Relations Department, by email at IR@ui.com or by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Ubiquiti Inc. website, https://ir.ui.com/.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Ubiquiti Inc. undertakes no obligation to update information contained herein. You should review our SEC filings carefully and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Ubiquiti Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenues

 

$

463,078

 

 

$

498,083

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

279,203

 

 

 

326,715

 

Gross profit

 

 

183,875

 

 

 

171,368

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

36,283

 

 

 

32,659

 

Sales, general and administrative

 

 

19,290

 

 

 

16,696

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

55,573

 

 

 

49,355

 

Income from operations

 

 

128,302

 

 

 

122,013

 

Interest expense and other, net

 

 

(21,224

)

 

 

(10,651

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

107,078

 

 

 

111,362

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

19,328

 

 

 

18,180

 

Net income

 

$

87,750

 

 

$

93,182

 

Net income per share of common stock:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.45

 

 

$

1.54

 

Diluted

 

$

1.45

 

 

$

1.54

 

Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share of common stock:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

60,447

 

 

 

60,427

 

Diluted

60,451

 

 

 

60,446

Ubiquiti Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2023

 

September 30, 2022

Net Income

 

$

87,750

 

 

$

103,677

 

 

$

93,182

 

Share-based compensation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

33

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

11

 

Research and development

 

 

1,135

 

 

 

1,017

 

 

 

769

 

Sales, general and administrative

 

 

332

 

 

 

297

 

 

 

268

 

Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(359

)

 

 

(321

)

 

 

(247

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

88,891

 

 

$

104,696

 

 

$

93,983

 

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

 

$

1.47

 

 

$

1.73

 

 

$

1.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding (Diluted)

 

 

60,451

 

 

 

60,449

 

 

 

60,446

 

Weighted-average shares used in Non-GAAP diluted EPS

 

 

60,451

 

 

 

60,449

 

 

 

60,446

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we use non-GAAP measures of net income and earnings per diluted share that are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses and gains such as share-based compensation expense and the tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments.

Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the periods presented are provided above. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, the substance behind management’s decision to use this non-GAAP financial information, material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, the manner in which management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons management believes that this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors is included under the paragraphs below.

Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Information to Investors

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share provides important supplemental information regarding non-cash expenses, significant items that we believe are important to understanding our financial, and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met specified targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items described below, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon the Company’s activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of the Company’s operating performance from period to period. We have chosen to provide this information to investors so they can analyze our operating results in the same way that management does and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company.

About our Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share

We compute non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share by adjusting GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share to remove the impact of certain adjustments and the tax effect of those adjustments. Items excluded from net income are:

  • Share-based compensation expense
  • Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, applying the principles of ASC 740

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or earnings per diluted share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results.

For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to non-GAAP Net Income” included in this press release.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ubiquiti Networks Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ubiquiti Networks Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ubiquiti Networks Inc Registered Shs 106,35 -14,66% Ubiquiti Networks Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzten ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen