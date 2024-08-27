UBS Advisor Daniel Green Named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Advisors Best-in-State List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Daniel P. Green, Financial Advisor in the firm’s Knoxville, Tennessee office, has been named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2024. Daniel ranked #1 in Tennessee on this year’s list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827254427/en/

(Photo: UBS)

"Developing next generation talent is a top priority for our business and it’s very exciting to see Daniel recognized nationally for his achievements,” said Chris Cannon, UBS East Tennessee Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, we congratulate Daniel for this prestigious industry recognition and look forward to his continued success.”

Daniel has been with UBS since 2013. He and his team, The Green Group, have developed and refined a process that uniquely serves families of entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders. This guidance is paired with advice on investments, retirement, tax, and estate planning. In leading this multigenerational team, Daniel has an acute focus on building the next generation of advisors to uniquely serve families throughout the country.

Daniel earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Tennessee and holds the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) designation from the Exit Planning Institute. This is the fifth consecutive year that Daniel has been named to the Next-Gen Advisors Best-in-State list. He has also previously been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2021-2024).

The 2024 Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list features over 1,600 top professionals who cumulatively manage nearly $2.8 trillion in assets. All were born in 1985 or later and have a minimum of four years of experience as an advisor. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-next-gen-advisors/.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2024. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827254427/en/