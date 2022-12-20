UBS advisor team Bel-Air Wealth Management named to the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Management Teams list

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Bel-Air Wealth Management, an advisor team in the firm’s Metro Los Angeles Market, has been ranked 55th in the High Net Worth Category on the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Management Teams list for 2022.

The Bel-Air Wealth Management team includes Financial Advisors John Acker CFP® CIMA®, John Buchanan CFP® CIMA®, Mark Tunney, David Selig, and Todd Feiereisen, as well as Team Associates Barbara Vlietstra, Ling Chang, Liliana Burneo-Brown, Grant Acker, and Jordan Schoenburg.

"We’re thrilled to see the Bel-Air Wealth Management team named to such a prestigious list,” said Lauren Gorsche, Metro LA Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "These advisors and their team are supremely dedicated to delivering personalized advice and guidance to help their clients achieve their financial and life goals, and we’re proud to see their hard work and achievements recognized.”

Bel-Air Wealth Management and their strategic partners manage a combined $1.7 billion in client assets1, providing wealth management and investing solutions to high net worth individuals, executives, businesses and family offices. Their specialties include wealth planning, financial strategies, investment management, asset allocation, tax considerations and multigenerational estate planning.

John Acker, John Buchanan, and David Selig have previously appeared on top industry recognition lists, including Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors (John Acker, 2022), Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors (John Acker, 2022), and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors (John Acker, 2018-2022, John Buchanan, 2020-2021, David Selig, 2019-2022).

The inaugural Forbes America’s Top Wealth Management Teams High Net Worth list has 100 teams with cumulative assets of $288 billion. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-high-net-worth/?sh=2c07e79023e1

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

1 As of November 2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005008/en/