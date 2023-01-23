UBS Advisor Team The Matthews Group Named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that The Matthews Group, an advisor team in the firm’s Bellevue, WA branch office, has been ranked the top team in Washington on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

The team was also named to the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Management Teams, Private Wealth list for 2022, as the only advisor team in Washington state named to the list.

"This recognition highlights The Matthews Group’s ability to effectively leverage their diverse expertise alongside the full breadth of UBS’s capabilities for the benefit of their ultra-high net worth clients,” said John Mathews, Divisional Director and Head of UBS Private Wealth Management. "The team’s dedication to client success makes a lasting difference in their lives, helping them achieve their individual needs and goals.”

The 19-member team, led by partners Michael Matthews, Tyler Matthews and Melanie Matthews, is responsible for managing $2 billion in investable client assets. Together, they bring a multi-disciplinary approach to delivering holistic advice to ultra-high net worth individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs and multi-generational families. The team is known for taking a detailed and highly customized approach, leveraging the resources of UBS's global footprint to help clients thrive financially so they can make their mark on the world.

The inaugural 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 2,800 teams with cumulative assets of roughly $4 trillion. For the full list and further information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/

The inaugural 2022 Forbes/Shook Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list has 100 teams with cumulative assets of $902 billion. For the full list and further information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-private-wealth/

The rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

