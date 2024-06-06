UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 8 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes

UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes traded on the NYSE Arca and expected coupon payments for 3 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes traded on NASDAQ (together, the "ETNs”).

NYSE Ticker ETN Name and Prospectus Supplementa Coupon Valuation Date Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Coupon Amount Payment Schedule Current Yield (annualized) b HDLB ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B 5/30/2024 6/12/2024 6/12/2024 6/21/2024 $ 0.0504 Monthly 11.16% SMHB ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B 5/30/2024 6/12/2024 6/12/2024 6/21/2024 $ 0.0818 Monthly 24.22% PFFL ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Preferred Stock ETN 5/30/2024 6/12/2024 6/12/2024 6/21/2024 $ 0.0929 Monthly 12.35% CEFD ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN 5/30/2024 6/12/2024 6/12/2024 6/21/2024 $ 0.1912 Monthly 13.09% MVRL ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN 5/30/2024 6/12/2024 6/12/2024 6/21/2024 $ 0.0502 Monthly 18.50%

a The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and supplements thereto for each of our ETRACS ETNs, which are identified by their names. For more information on each ETRACS ETN, see "List of ETNs”.

b "Current Yield (annualized)” equals the current Coupon Amount and the two immediately preceding Coupon Amounts, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the closing Current Indicative Value of the ETN on its current Coupon Valuation Date rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. You are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETN.

Note: HDLB, SMHB and PFFL pay a variable monthly coupon linked to 2 times the cash distributions, if any, on the respective underlying index constituents, less withholding taxes, if any. CEFD and MVRL pay a variable monthly coupon linked to 1.5 times the cash distributions, if any, on the respective underlying index constituents, less withholding taxes, if any. Variations in the amount of monthly distributions will lead to large variations in the Current Yield as calculated above. As such, the Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on these ETNs.

NASDAQ Ticker ETN Name and Pricing Supplementc Closing Indicative Value on 5/31/2024 Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Expected Coupon Amount per ETNd Payment Schedule Expected Current Yielde GLDI ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETNs due February 2, 2033 $148.2034 6/21/2024 6/21/2024 6/26/2024 $1.1768 Monthly 12.55% f SLVO ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETNs due April 21, 2033 $82.1084 6/21/2024 6/21/2024 6/26/2024 $1.5707 Monthly 21.66% f USOI ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs due April 24, 2037 $71.5573 6/21/2024 6/21/2024 6/26/2024 $0.7902 Monthly 14.98% f

c The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and supplements thereto for each of our ETRACS ETNs, which are identified by their names. For more information on each ETRACS ETN, see "List of ETNs”.

d On May 13, 2024, the Credit Suisse Nasdaq Gold FLOWSTM 103 Index, the Credit Suisse Nasdaq Silver FLOWSTM 106 Index and the Credit Suisse Nasdaq WTI Crude Oil FLOWSTM 106 Index (the "Indices”) concluded the notional sale of options on GLD shares, SLV shares and USO shares, respectively, with June 2024 expiration. We expect that the notional cash distribution generated by this sale of options will be withdrawn from the Indices on June 17, 2024, subject to adjustment in the event of any market disruption events. Assuming no redemption or acceleration of GLDI, SLVO and USOI, and that the notional cash distribution is withdrawn from the Indices on June 17, 2024, we expect to declare a Coupon Amount for GLDI, SLVO and USOI, respectively, equal to the corresponding Expected Coupon Amount. The Expected Coupon Amount is subject to change upon the occurrence of a disruption event or other unforeseen circumstances.

e For each ETN, the Expected Current Yield equals the Expected Coupon Amount annualized and divided by the Closing Indicative Value, as discussed in more detail below. The Expected Current Yield, which is based on an ETN’s Expected Coupon Amount and its two most recent coupon payments, is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETNs. In particular, future coupon payments on an ETN may differ significantly from its Expected Current Yield, if its Closing Indicative Value fluctuates widely in a volatile market. You are not guaranteed any coupon payment or distribution under the ETNs. Coupon payments for the ETNs (if any) are variable and do not represent fixed, periodic interest payments. The Expected Coupon Amount for any ETN may vary significantly from coupon period to coupon period and may be zero. Accordingly, the Expected Current Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant. Any payment on the ETNs is subject to Credit Suisse’s ability to pay its obligations as they become due. For more information regarding any ETN's coupon payments, please refer to such ETN's pricing supplement.

f"Expected Current Yield” equals the sum of (i) the Expected Coupon Amount, plus (ii) the amount of the ETN's two most recent coupon payments, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the Closing Indicative Value, and rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Expected Current Yield is subject to change upon the occurrence of a disruption event or other unforeseen circumstances.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. These statements could contain words such as "possible,” "intend,” "will,” "may,” "intends,” "would,” "if,” "expect,” "potentially” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including those relating to UBS AG’s plans for the ETNs, are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS’s judgments, expectations and objectives concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including whether UBS AG will actually declare a Coupon Amount for the 3 ETNs traded on NASDAQ, could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS’s expectations. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the ETNs please refer to the "Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplements and pricing supplement relating to the 3 ETNs traded on NASDAQ. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on either NYSE Arca or NASDAQ, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor’s principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed registration statements (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the relevant prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplements to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS ETNs. The applicable offering document for each ETRACS ETN may be obtained by clicking on the name of each ETRACS ETN identified above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement, by calling toll-free (+1-877-387 2275). The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/). UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.

This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of UBS as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes and for the use of the recipient. It does not constitute an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of UBS to any person to buy or sell any security. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but UBS does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof. Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information.

The financial instrument is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect.

The S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index is a service mark of S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. ("S-Network”) and its use is granted under a license from S-Network. S-Network does not guarantee the accuracy and/or completeness of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index or any data included therein, and S-Network shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, interruptions, or defects therein. S-Network makes no warranty, express or implied, representations or promises, as to results to be obtained by UBS AG, or any other person or entity from the use of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index or any data included therein. S-Network makes no express or implied warranties, representations or promises, regarding the originality, merchantability, suitability, non-infringement, or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall S-Network have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive, consequential, or other damages (including lost profits), even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN ("MVRL ETN”) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MarketVector Indexes GmbH ("Licensor”) and Licensor makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the MVRL ETN or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the MVRL ETN particularly or the ability of the Market Vectors® US Mortgage REITs Index to track the performance of the US mortgage REIT market.

UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this communication in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

© UBS 2024. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

1 Individual investors should instruct their broker/advisor/custodian to call us or should call together with their broker/advisor/custodian.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606693788/en/