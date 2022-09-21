UBS Financial Advisor Daniel Green named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Daniel P. Green, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Knoxville office, has been named to Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2022.

"I'm proud to see Daniel receive this recognition for his leadership and dedication to clients,” said Chris Cannon, Knoxville Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Cultivating the next generation of advisors is of the highest importance to us, and we look forward to supporting Daniel and his team as they continue to grow their careers at UBS."

Daniel joined The Green Odom Group as a partner in 2013. Prior to joining UBS, he worked for Lord Abbett’s Private Wealth Group in New York City. As a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA), Daniel focuses on helping business owners achieve and maintain best-in-class results. His approach centers on aligning business owners’ personal wealth and business financial goals, while seeking to minimize risk and maximize value. Daniel earned his bachelor’s degree from The University of Tennessee.

The 2022 Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list includes 1,000 rising advisors, all born in 1983 or later. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, and assets under management.

