UBS Hires Cy Aleman as Market Director for Oregon

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Cy Aleman has joined the firm as Market Director for Oregon in the Pacific Northwest Market. He will be based in the Portland area and will oversee the firm’s financial advisors and support staff located in the Bend, Eugene, Lake Oswego, Medford and Portland offices. His primary responsibilities will also include expanding the firm’s business activities in Oregon, recruiting new advisors and coaching team members to maximize performance.

"On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Cy to the firm,” said Ryan Rozniakowski, Market Executive for the UBS Pacific Northwest Market, which includes Alaska, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. "At the onset, it was very clear to me that Cy was one of the most talented and valued individuals in the region. Over the last few months, I’ve only been further impressed by his passion for helping others, his unquenchable work ethic, and his drive to truly make a positive impact in everything he does. As we build leadership and aim to provide an employee centric, hands-on, proactive, and collaborative environment, I am confident that the addition of Cy meaningfully pushes us closer to our desired values and outcomes.”

Prior to UBS, Cy had been with Amundi US since 2012, most recently as their Divisional Sales Manager for the Western Division. In that role, Cy was responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with financial professionals and helping them acquire new assets through target specific marketing and market trend education.

Cy earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Oregon, where he was Second Team, Pac-10 All Academic in 2001 while playing football as wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks. Before moving to Oregon, Cy and his wife, Morgan, lived in Seattle with their sons, Bodhi and Asher, and their rescued dog, Yogi. In his spare time, he enjoys skiing, golfing, traveling and mountaineering.

