UFP Industries Q3 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) announced Tuesday third-quarter net earnings attributable to controlling interests of $134.04 million or $2.10 per share, down from $167.24 million or $2.66 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 21 percent to $1.83 billion from $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.13 per share on revenues of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Last week, the Board of Directors for UFP Industries approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.30 per share, payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2023.

