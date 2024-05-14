UiPath Kicks Off Annual AI25 Awards to Recognize the Most Innovative Uses of AI and Business Automation

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced it has opened nominations for the UiPath AI25 Awards. The annual awards program is designed to recognize the 25 most innovative UiPath customers using a combination of AI and automation as a strategic change enabler to accelerate bigger and bolder outcomes.

AI and automation are redefining what’s possible—not just in business, but in the ways we work and live. This powerful combination creates fast, comprehensive, and actionable insights to inform decisions—uncovering never-before-seen opportunities for productivity and innovation. The AI25 Award winners exemplify this transformational impact. These global organizations are leveraging the UiPath Business Automation PlatformTM to create supercharged productivity; enable superior customer and employee experiences; deliver substantial returns on investment; and support corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

"UiPath customers are at the forefront of driving innovative change and redefining what’s possible with AI and automation, including using Generative AI to accelerate automation’s number one value proposition: time to value,” said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer at UiPath. "We are thrilled to have an expanded program this year and I look forward to recognizing more customers and celebrating the ways they’re taking full advantage of the UiPath Business Automation Platform to accelerate their ability to achieve business outcomes and drive growth.”

All UiPath customers are invited to submit nominations outlining how their organizations have used AI and business automation to solve critical challenges and improve business outcomes. Eligible entries must reflect current UiPath customers with implementations that occurred between July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024. Entries must demonstrate larger, transformational business outcomes beyond individual use cases. The deadline to submit is Friday, July 19, 2024 at 11:59 pm PST. The 25 winners will be selected based on a defined set of criteria by a panel of enterprise software expert judges.

The AI25 Award winners will be recognized on-stage at UiPath FORWARD + TechEd, our largest global event, which will take place October 21-24, 2024 in Las Vegas. In addition to being recognized by one of the leading AI and automation companies, AI25 Award winners will receive opportunities for added visibility and awareness of their company's success—including access to a promotional toolkit and expanded promotion from UiPath.

The complete submission guidelines are available online and questions about the nomination process may be sent to AI25awards@uipath.com. To apply for the UiPath AI25 Awards ahead of the July 19 deadline, visit here.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514192581/en/