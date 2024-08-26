UiPath Named a Leader in Everest Group Digital Interaction Intelligence Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced it was named a Leader in the Everest Group Digital Interaction Intelligence Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 for the second consecutive year, the latest recognition of UiPath’s strong market impact and vision for Continuous Discovery, which combines best-in-class, AI-powered task analysis and automation.

The Everest Group Digital Interaction Intelligence Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 is an annual industry assessment that evaluates the competitive technology landscape of task mining technology and key task mining trends. UiPath was named a Leader, and the report states, "UiPath enables companies to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end business processes and helps them achieve a state of continuous discovery and improvement by combining task mining, automation, process mining, and communications mining.”

The report notes, "Its unassisted task mining leverages AI/ML algorithms to classify and aid in the discovery of tasks, construct process maps, and determine the optimal variant.” The report also states that UiPath is a top provider for task mining clients, and that UiPath has experienced approximately 150% year-over-year growth in task mining clients.

"UiPath Task Mining helps enterprises achieve operational excellence by providing them with the data-driven approach to optimize and accelerate their automation journeys. Continuous investment in product enhancements, integration with its automation capabilities, and strong YOY growth in its task mining revenue and client base have led UiPath to be recognized as a Leader on Everest Group’s Task Mining PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024,” said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "Ease of setup and implementation, scalability, and ability to increase efficiency are some of the key strengths highlighted by its clients.”

UiPath Task Mining is part of UiPath Continuous Discovery, which allows organizations to mine data from business applications, desktop activities, and conversations for a holistic view of end-to-end processes. UiPath Task Mining takes a data-driven approach in analyzing employees’ desktop activities, helping determine the best automation and process improvement opportunities. With AI-powered task analysis, businesses can identify areas for process improvement, revamp workflows, and implement process automation within the UiPath Business Automation Platform.

"Continuous Discovery is essential for organizations to consistently identify the source of bottlenecks and inefficiencies so they can focus efforts on high return-on-investment automation and improvement opportunities. Using this technology, businesses can keep processes in their most optimized state,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. "With UiPath Task Mining, companies can gain objective data-driven insights into how people work and execute on automation ideas to increase efficiency and improve processes.”

This year, UiPath was also named a Leader for the fourth consecutive year in the Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. UiPath Process Mining transforms transactional data from backend systems such as SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Oracle into visual interactive dashboards. The dashboards provide a view of the as-is processes and KPIs, allowing users to identify process bottlenecks or discrepancies, and leverage AI to understand the root-causes or possible risks. In its evaluation of UiPath Process Mining, Everest Group reported that customers cited ease of use, process graph visualizations, integrations with external data sources, continuous monitoring capabilities, and ability to detect bottlenecks in processes as strengths.

Everest Group’s Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment provides analysis and insights on task mining vendors and products to assist enterprises in their selection processes. The findings — based on an evaluation of vendors’ impact on the market, overarching vision and product capabilities and support, innovation, and significant performance improvement — are seen as benchmarks in standards and quality for the industry. As part of the evaluations, vendors are classified into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants, based on key dimensions. Everest Group defines Leaders as companies with strong growth momentum in the task mining market, that continue to differentiate with innovative features, and that focus on expanding their service and technology provider partnership ecosystem.

