02.07.2024 13:15:00
UiPath Stock Is Down 49% This Year. Here's Why It's Time to Double Down.
In a year when practically any company associated with artificial intelligence (AI) has seen its stock rise, UiPath (NYSE: PATH) has done the opposite. 2024 has been a disaster for investors so far with the stock down 49%. While the lion's share of this tumble came following its latest earnings announcement on May 29, the stock had already been steadily declining in the lead-up to that report. However, the sell-off is way overblown, and the stock is an attractive value right now.UiPath provides its customers with robotic process automation (RPA) software. In other words, it helps users automate repetitive tasks, improving worker productivity and morale in the process.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
