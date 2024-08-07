|
07.08.2024 09:41:56
UK house prices ‘to rise through rest of year’ after jump in July
Halifax says average property price in July was £291,268 as lower mortgage rates expected to lead growthBusiness live – latest updatesUK house prices increased by 0.8% in July, and lower mortgage rates are expected to lead to continued growth throughout the rest of the year, according to the mortgage lender Halifax.The average house price in the UK across July was £291,268, a 0.8% rise on the £289,042 recorded in June. It marks a significant uptick after three subdued months, during which there were rises of between 0.1% and 0.2%. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!