UK state pension could rise by about £460 a year from April, wage growth figures suggest

Average earnings including bonuses in three months to July – used to calculate the triple lock – grew by 4%

The UK state pension could rise by about £460 a year from April 2025, the latest wage growth figures suggest.

Average earnings including bonuses in the three months to July, which is used to calculate the pensions triple lock, grew by 4%, according to the Office for National Statistics, down from 4.6% year on year over the three months to June.