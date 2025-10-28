Being Aktie
WKN: 928673 / ISIN: JP3799650001
28.10.2025 15:53:46
UK steps up review of headlight glare as drivers complain of being dazzled
Considerations include changes to headlight standards and clampdown on illegal sale of overly powerful bulbsWith nights getting longer and the clocks going back, the bright glare from oncoming traffic has the attention of the UK government, which is considering changes to headlight standards and a clampdown on illegal sales of overly powerful bulbs.More than a quarter of drivers say bright headlights made them nervous of driving in the dark, according to a survey published on Tuesday by the RAC motoring services company. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
