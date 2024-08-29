29.08.2024 22:25:16

Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q2 Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $252.56 million, or $5.30 per share. This compares with $300.10 million, or $6.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $2.552 billion from $2.529 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $252.56 Mln. vs. $300.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.30 vs. $6.02 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.552 Bln vs. $2.529 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.60 - $23.50 Full year revenue guidance: $11.0 - $11.2 Bln

