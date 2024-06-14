Ultragenyx Pharma Prices Public Offering Of About 7.44 Mln Shares At $39.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of about 7.44 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $39.00 per share.

In addition, the company is offering pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,538,501 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $38.999 per pre-funded warrant, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.001 exercise price per share of each pre-funded warrant.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the company from the offering is expected to be $350 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,346,153 shares of the company's common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 17, 2024.