Ultragenyx: Phase 2/3 Study Of Setrusumab Shows Fracture Reductions In Osteogenesis Imperfecta

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) announced positive 14-month results from the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing Phase 2/3 Orbit study demonstrating that, as of a May 24, 2024 data cut-off date, treatment with setrusumab (UX143) continued to significantly reduce incidence of fractures in patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta or OI with at least 14 months of follow-up.

Treatment with setrusumab also resulted in ongoing and meaningful improvements in lumbar spine bone mineral density (BMD) at month 12 without evidence of plateau.

The large reduction in annualized radiologically confirmed fracture rate previously reported in patients treated for a minimum of 6 months was sustained in patients treated for at least 14 months with a high degree of significance. The median annualized rate of radiologically confirmed fractures across all 24 patients in the 2 years prior to treatment was 0.72.

Following a mean treatment duration period of 16 months, the median annualized fracture rate was reduced 67% to 0.00. The annualized fracture rate excluded morphometric vertebral fractures and fractures of the fingers, toes, skull, and face, consistent with the Phase 3 study primary efficacy endpoint.

Reported adverse events were generally consistent with those observed in the Asteroid study with infusion-related events and headache determined to be the most common adverse events related to the study drug. As of the data cut-off, there were no reported hypersensitivity reactions related to setrusumab.

