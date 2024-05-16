Under Armour Down 9% On Weak FY25 Outlook; Announces Restructuring - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025, well below estimates.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.02 to $0.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.18 to $0.21 per share on a revenue decline at a low-double-digit percentage rate.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share on revenue growth of 2.1 percent to $5.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of Under Armour's outstanding Class C common stock over the next three years through various methods.

Under Armour's Board of Directors has also approved a restructuring plan To strengthen and support thetcompany's financial and operational efficiencies. The company expects to incur total estimated pre-tax restructuring and related charges of approximately $70 to $90 million.

"Due to a confluence of factors, including lower wholesale channel demand and inconsistent execution across our business, we are seizing this critical moment to make proactive decisions to build a premium positioning for our brand, which will pressure our top and bottom line in the near term," said President and CEO Kevin Plank.

"In parallel, we're focused on cost management and implementing the strategies necessary to grow our brand and improve shareholder value as we move forward," Plank added.

