|
26.06.2024 14:45:11
UniFirst Boosts FY24 EPS Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, UniFirst Corp. (UNF) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.
For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.17 to $7.49 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $6.80 to $7.16 per share. However, the company continues to expect revenues between $2.415 billion and $2.425 billion.
On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.45 per share on revenues of $2.42 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $38.06 million or $2.03 per share, up from $24.28 million or $1.29 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.19 per share, compared to $1.66 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 4.6 percent to $603.33 million from $576.67 million in the same quarter last year.
The Street was looking for earnings of $1.86 per share on revenues of $601.29 million for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Unifirst CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
25.06.24
|Ausblick: Unifirst mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.06.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Unifirst stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.01.24
|Ausblick: Unifirst präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Unifirst CorpShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Unifirst CorpShs
|161,00
|13,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiterhin keine Richtungsentscheidung: ATX tiefer -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag etwas leichter, der DAX hingegen etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.