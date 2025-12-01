Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Unilever NV NY Registered Shs Aktie

WKN: 856090 / ISIN: US9047847093

01.12.2025 13:20:26

Unilever To Sell Graze Business To Katjes International For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Unilever plc (UL) announced Monday it has signed agreement to sell the Graze business to Germany's Katjes International GmbH & Co., a part of the Katjes Group. Graze will sit in the Candy Kittens group in the UK. Financial terms of the agreement are undisclosed.

Unilever bought Graze, a healthier snacking brand, in 2019. Following its acquisition by Unilever, Graze has evolved from a primarily Direct-to-Consumer brand to one with a strong presence in UK retail stores, and an updated and contemporary visual identity designed to attract shoppers.

Under Unilever's ownership Graze has transformed its profitability and has continued to deliver growth in the retail channel.

The sale is part of Unilever's focus on sharpening its portfolio for long-term growth and scalability and pruning the portfolio where relevant.

The completion of the transaction, subject to usual closing conditions, is expected in the first half of 2026.

