Union Pacific Awards Over $5.2 Million to 487 Local Nonprofit Organizations Across the Railroad’s Network

Union Pacific Railroad’s Community Ties Giving Program awarded over $5.2 million in local grants to 487 nonprofit organizations located in villages, towns, cities and counties across the 23-state network in which the railroad operates and its employees live and work.

Millions of people will benefit from these awards given to organizations and projects aligned with the railroad’s giving priorities: safety, workforce development, community vitality and environmental sustainability. The grants, which range between $5,000 to $30,000, will pave the way for safer neighborhoods, expose students to future careers, revitalize parks and ignite new environmental initiatives.

"Union Pacific believes in the power of local, grassroots organizations to create positive and meaningful change in communities,” said Union Pacific President Beth Whited. "We are proud to support these nonprofits, which share our commitment to building safe and vibrant communities for today’s families and for the generations to come.”

The application process to apply for a Community Ties Giving Grant opens annually in April. It is a competitive process, ensuring a fair opportunity for all eligible entities. More details about the program and how to apply for a grant can be found at up.com/communityties.

