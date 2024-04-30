|
Union Pacific Honors Companies for Safe Chemical Transportation
Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 137 companies are winners of the 2023 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. This number of recipients is the highest the railroad has recognized in over a decade. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases of regulated hazardous materials shipments.
"Safety is Union Pacific’s No. 1 priority, and we are proud to honor these likeminded companies with the 2023 Pinnacle Award,” said Jacque Bendon, senior vice president – Industrial, Marketing and Sales. "Our customers share our commitment to the safe transportation of chemicals, and we have a collaborative goal of protecting the environment and communities along our rail network.”
Union Pacific shares the same target as these companies to deliver every tank car safely. The railroad’s Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. Hazmat teams are located regionally across Union Pacific’s network with a four-prong mission: Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Recovery. More information about these efforts is available at UP.com.
The 2023 Pinnacle Award winners are:
AdvanSix Inc
Aeropres Corporation
Afton Chemical Corporation
Altivia Petrochemicals LLC
Americas Styrenics
Arcanum Infrastructure LLC
Arkema Inc
Ascend Performance Materials
Aux Sable Liquid Products
Badger State Ethanol, LLC
Bakelite Chemical LLC
Bayport Lubrizol
Bayer CropScience
Berryman Chemical Inc
BioUrja Trading LLC
BP
Buckeye Pipeline
Cenovus Energy
Centennial Energy LLC
CIE Norfolk GNS, LLC
CF Industries Sales LLC
ChampionX
Chemtrade Logistics
Chief Ethanol Fuels, Inc
CHS Inc
CITGO Petroleum Corporation
Conestoga Energy Partners LLC
Cornerstone Chemical Company
Corteva Agriscience, LLC
Covestro, LLC
CVR Energy
Cyanco
Deer Park Refining LP
DK Trading & Supply, LLC
DuPont
Dyno Nobel Inc
ECO ENERGY LLC
Eco Services Operations Corp
Elite Octane LLC
EnLink Midstream
ERCO Worldwide USA Inc
Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions
Evonik Corporation
ExxonMobil
Flint Hills Resources LLC
Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc
FutureFuel Chemical Company
Genesis Alkali
Gibson Energy Infrastructure Partnership
Grain Processing Corporation
Grupo Mexico - Mining Division
Gunvor USA LLC
HELM US Corporation
Howard Energy Partners GT Logistics
Huntsman International LLC
HTP Energy
ICL Specialty Products
Indorama Ventures
INEOS Acetyls
INEOS KOH INC
INEOS Phenol, a Division of INEOS Americas, LLC
INEOS Oligomers USA LLC
Ingevity Corporation
Inter Pipeline U.S. Marketing Ltd
InterChem
IMTT St. Rose
International Raw Materials LTD
Irving Oil Limited
JR Simplot
K2 PURE SOLUTIONS
Kemira
Kennecott Utah Copper Corporation
Keyera Partnership
Kinder Morgan Terminals
Kiva United Energy Inc
Koch Fertilizer LLC
Koch Methanol LLC
Koppers Inc
LACC
Lotte Chemical Louisiana LLC
Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction
Messer LLC
Methanex Methanol Company
Mexichem Fluor SA de CV
MGP Ingredients
MMTX, Inc
Monument Chemical Houston
Musket Corporation
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation America
NGL Supply Co. Ltd.
NorFalco, A Glencore Company
Nouryon
NOVA Chemicals Corporation
Occidental Chemical Corporation
OCI Methanol
OQ Chemicals Corp
Parkland Corporation
PCI Nitrogen LLC
Pencco
Pilot Travel Centers
Plains All American
Ponderosa Solutions LLC
Pure Aviation, LLC
Rail Logix Holdings, LLC
Reagent Chemical and Research Inc.
Sabic Innovative Plastics LLC
Saconix LLC
Sasol Chemicals (USA) LLC
Sawtooth Caverns, LLC
Shintech Louisiana LLC
SI Group
Siouxland Energy Cooperative
SNF HOLDING COMPANY
Sojitz Corporation of America
Southern Ionics Incorporated
Sterling Ethanol, LLC
Sulphuric Acid Trading Company
Suncor Energy USA Inc
Targa Resources Inc
Tessenderlo Kerley Inc
The Chemours Company
The Plaza Group
TotalEnergies
TPC Group LLC
Universal Environmental Services
US Energy
U.S. Oil & Refining Co.
Veolia ES Technical Solutions, LLC
Veolia North America Regeneration Services
Wanhua Chemical America Co LTD
Watco
Western Plains Energy, LLC
Westlake Corporation
Wildcat Midstream Limited Partnership
Williams
XCL Marketing LLC
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
