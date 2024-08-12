|
12.08.2024 20:00:00
Union Pacific’s Famed ‘Big Boy’ Steam Engine to Visit Dozens of Communities in Upcoming Tour
Union Pacific Railroad today announced its famed Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive will stop in more than three dozen communities during its fall tour across 10 states, including four public display days in Houston, Fort Worth and the Chicago area.
As part of the tour, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum will be auctioning off four cab rides on Big Boy No. 4014, with proceeds going to two worthy causes: the Union Pacific Museum Association and Union Pacific’s Friend to Friend Network, a nonprofit that benefits railroad families in times of need, such as medical or natural disaster hardships. The auction starts Monday, Aug. 12 and ends Monday, Aug. 19. Details can be found at https://rarauctions.com/upm.
The 2024 Heartland of America Tour kicks off Aug. 28, from Cheyenne, Wyoming. During the tour, Big Boy will pass through Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.
As previously announced, the four display days are scheduled for:
- Sept 8 – Rochelle, Illinois (Chicago metro area)
- Oct. 6 – Houston, Texas
- Oct. 10 & 11 – Fort Worth, Texas
Whistle-stops and other viewing opportunities:
Nebraska
- Aug. 28 – Kimball
- Aug. 29 – Ogallala
- Sept. 1 – Overton
- Sept. 2 – Columbus and Omaha
Iowa
- Sept. 4 – Carroll
- Sept. 5 – Belle Plaine
- Sept. 6 – Grand Mound
Illinois
- Sept. 6 – Sterling
- Sept. 9 – Rochelle and Watseka
- Sept. 10 – Nokomis
Missouri
- Sept. 12 – De Soto and Ironton
- Oct. 15 & 16 – Kansas City
Arkansas
- Sept 13 – Piggott
- Sept 14 – Hickory Ridge, Brinkley and Pine Bluff
- Sept. 15 – North Little Rock
- Sept. 16 – Kingsland
Texas
- Sept. 17 – Big Sandy
- Sept. 19 – Mexia
- Oct. 4 – Navasota and Hempstead
- Oct. 7 – Spring and Navasota
- Oct. 8 – Bryan
- Oct. 9 – Marlin and West
Oklahoma
- Oct. 13 – Durant
- Oct. 14 – Muskogee and Claremore
Kansas
- Oct. 15 – Osawatomie
- Oct. 17 – Topeka
- Oct. 18 – Salina
- Oct. 19 – Wilson
- Oct. 20 – Grainfield
Colorado
- Oct. 21 – Strasburg
- Oct. 23 – Greeley
Twenty-five Big Boys were built during World War II, but only eight survived. No. 4014 is the only one of the eight still in operation and remains the world’s largest operating steam locomotive.
Union Pacific reminds all rail fans to keep safety top of mind and stay 25-feet back from the tracks when taking a picture or viewing the colossal locomotive. That means never take a picture or video standing on the track or the ballast and never climb on the locomotive or equipment.
A steam tracking map showing No. 4014's location and route will be available at upsteam.com.
