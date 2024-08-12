Union Pacific’s Famed ‘Big Boy’ Steam Engine to Visit Dozens of Communities in Upcoming Tour

Union Pacific Railroad today announced its famed Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive will stop in more than three dozen communities during its fall tour across 10 states, including four public display days in Houston, Fort Worth and the Chicago area.

As part of the tour, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum will be auctioning off four cab rides on Big Boy No. 4014, with proceeds going to two worthy causes: the Union Pacific Museum Association and Union Pacific’s Friend to Friend Network, a nonprofit that benefits railroad families in times of need, such as medical or natural disaster hardships. The auction starts Monday, Aug. 12 and ends Monday, Aug. 19. Details can be found at https://rarauctions.com/upm.

The 2024 Heartland of America Tour kicks off Aug. 28, from Cheyenne, Wyoming. During the tour, Big Boy will pass through Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

As previously announced, the four display days are scheduled for:

Sept 8 – Rochelle, Illinois (Chicago metro area)

Oct. 6 – Houston, Texas

Oct. 10 & 11 – Fort Worth, Texas

Whistle-stops and other viewing opportunities:

Nebraska

Aug. 28 – Kimball

Aug. 29 – Ogallala

Sept. 1 – Overton

Sept. 2 – Columbus and Omaha

Iowa

Sept. 4 – Carroll

Sept. 5 – Belle Plaine

Sept. 6 – Grand Mound

Illinois

Sept. 6 – Sterling

Sept. 9 – Rochelle and Watseka

Sept. 10 – Nokomis

Missouri

Sept. 12 – De Soto and Ironton

Oct. 15 & 16 – Kansas City

Arkansas

Sept 13 – Piggott

Sept 14 – Hickory Ridge, Brinkley and Pine Bluff

Sept. 15 – North Little Rock

Sept. 16 – Kingsland

Texas

Sept. 17 – Big Sandy

Sept. 19 – Mexia

Oct. 4 – Navasota and Hempstead

Oct. 7 – Spring and Navasota

Oct. 8 – Bryan

Oct. 9 – Marlin and West

Oklahoma

Oct. 13 – Durant

Oct. 14 – Muskogee and Claremore

Kansas

Oct. 15 – Osawatomie

Oct. 17 – Topeka

Oct. 18 – Salina

Oct. 19 – Wilson

Oct. 20 – Grainfield

Colorado

Oct. 21 – Strasburg

Oct. 23 – Greeley

Twenty-five Big Boys were built during World War II, but only eight survived. No. 4014 is the only one of the eight still in operation and remains the world’s largest operating steam locomotive.

Union Pacific reminds all rail fans to keep safety top of mind and stay 25-feet back from the tracks when taking a picture or viewing the colossal locomotive. That means never take a picture or video standing on the track or the ballast and never climb on the locomotive or equipment.

A steam tracking map showing No. 4014's location and route will be available at upsteam.com.

