08.08.2024 15:15:00
Unit Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results
On August 8, 2024, Unit Corporation (OTCQX: UNTC) (Company) filed unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 with OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTC). The Company’s current, quarterly, and annual reports may be accessed on the OTC’s website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/UNTC/disclosure, as well as the Company’s website at https://unitcorp.com/investor-relations/otc-sec-filings/.
Second Quarter and Year to Date Results
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $11.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $56.8 million, compared to $78.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $27.6 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, compared to $162.7 million, or $16.62 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $124.0 million, compared to $172.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Operational highlights for the oil and natural gas and contract drilling segments during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
Oil and Natural Gas:
Avg. oil price ($/Bbl)
Avg. oil price excl. derivatives ($/Bbl)
Avg. NGLs price ($/Bbl)
Avg. NGLs price excl. derivatives ($/Bbl)
Avg. natural gas price ($/Mcf)
Avg. natural gas price excl. derivatives ($/Mcf)
Oil production (MBbls)
NGL production (MBbls)
Natural gas production (MMcf)
Total production (MBOE)
Contract Drilling:
Total rigs available (end of the period)
Average number of drilling rigs in use
Average dayrate on daywork contracts ($/day)
Common Stock Dividends
The table below presents information about the dividends paid during the periods indicated:
First quarter
First quarter
The declaration and payment of any future dividend, whether fixed, special, or variable, are at the sole discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors. This decision will depend upon several factors, including the Company’s financial position, results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, business conditions, future expectations, legal requirements, and other relevant factors at the time of consideration. Future dividends are expected to be funded by cash on the Company's balance sheet.
The Company's preliminary 2024 Form 8937 (Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities) can be found on its website at https://unitcorp.com/investor-relations/tax-reporting/.
About Unit Corporation
Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in oil and gas production and contract drilling. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking statements. Several risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including changes in commodity prices, the productive capabilities of the Company’s wells, future demand for oil and natural gas, future drilling rig utilization and dayrates, projected rate of the Company’s oil and natural gas production, the amount available to the Company for borrowings, its anticipated borrowing needs under its credit agreement, the number of wells to be drilled by the Company’s oil and natural gas segment, the potential productive capability of its prospective plays, and other factors described occasionally in the Company’s publicly available OTC reports. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Unit Corporation
Selected Financial Highlights
|
Revenues:
Oil and natural gas
Contract drilling
Total revenues
Expenses:
Operating costs:
Oil and natural gas
Contract drilling
Total operating costs
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
General and administrative
Gain on disposition of assets
Total operating expenses
Income from operations
Other income (expense):
Interest income
Interest expense
Gain on derivatives, net
Gain on sale of Superior investment
Reorganization items, net
Other, net
Total other income (expense)
Income before income taxes
|
Income tax expense (benefit), net:
Current
Deferred
Total income tax expense (benefit), net
Net income
Net income per common share:
Basic
Diluted
Unit Corporation
Selected Financial Highlights - Continued
Cash and cash equivalents
Current assets
Total assets
Current liabilities
Long-term debt
Other long-term liabilities
Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Unit Corporation
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808057152/en/
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.