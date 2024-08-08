Unit Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

On August 8, 2024, Unit Corporation (OTCQX: UNTC) (Company) filed unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 with OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTC). The Company’s current, quarterly, and annual reports may be accessed on the OTC’s website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/UNTC/disclosure, as well as the Company’s website at https://unitcorp.com/investor-relations/otc-sec-filings/.

Second Quarter and Year to Date Results

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $11.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $56.8 million, compared to $78.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $27.6 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, compared to $162.7 million, or $16.62 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $124.0 million, compared to $172.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Operational highlights for the oil and natural gas and contract drilling segments during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Oil and Natural Gas: Avg. oil price ($/Bbl) $79.23 $57.34 38% $77.16 $62.05 24% Avg. oil price excl. derivatives ($/Bbl) $79.23 $71.62 11% $77.16 $72.89 6% Avg. NGLs price ($/Bbl) $18.15 $14.77 23% $19.65 $18.04 9% Avg. NGLs price excl. derivatives ($/Bbl) $18.15 $14.77 23% $19.65 $18.04 9% Avg. natural gas price ($/Mcf) $1.00 $1.46 (32)% $1.42 $2.77 (49)% Avg. natural gas price excl. derivatives ($/Mcf) $1.00 $1.32 (24)% $1.42 $2.23 (36)% Oil production (MBbls) 170 250 (32)% 357 550 (35)% NGL production (MBbls) 217 428 (49)% 515 848 (39)% Natural gas production (MMcf) 2,982 5,188 (43)% 6,484 10,556 (39)% Total production (MBOE) 884 1,543 (43)% 1,953 3,157 (38)% 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Contract Drilling: Total rigs available (end of the period) 14 14 —% 14 14 —% Average number of drilling rigs in use 11.9 15.6 (24)% 12.8 16.2 (21)% Average dayrate on daywork contracts ($/day) $30,786 $31,764 (3)% $30,842 $30,632 1%

Common Stock Dividends

The table below presents information about the dividends paid during the periods indicated:

Type Dividend per share Total Amount Record Date Payment Date 2023 (In thousands) First quarter Special $ 10.00 $ 96,179 January 20, 2023 January 31, 2023 Second quarter Quarterly $ 2.50 $ 24,071 June 16, 2023 June 26, 2023 Third quarter Quarterly $ 2.50 $ 24,113 September 15, 2023 September 26, 2023 Fourth quarter Quarterly $ 2.50 $ 24,226 December 18, 2023 December 27, 2023 Fourth quarter Special $ 15.00 $ 145,353 December 18, 2023 December 27, 2023 Fourth quarter Special $ 5.00 $ 48,451 December 18, 2023 December 27, 2023 2024 First quarter Quarterly $ 1.25 $ 12,269 March 18, 2024 March 28, 2024 Second quarter Quarterly $ 1.25 $ 12,961 June 17, 2024 June 27, 2024

The declaration and payment of any future dividend, whether fixed, special, or variable, are at the sole discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors. This decision will depend upon several factors, including the Company’s financial position, results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, business conditions, future expectations, legal requirements, and other relevant factors at the time of consideration. Future dividends are expected to be funded by cash on the Company's balance sheet.

The Company's preliminary 2024 Form 8937 (Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities) can be found on its website at https://unitcorp.com/investor-relations/tax-reporting/.

About Unit Corporation

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in oil and gas production and contract drilling. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking statements. Several risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including changes in commodity prices, the productive capabilities of the Company’s wells, future demand for oil and natural gas, future drilling rig utilization and dayrates, projected rate of the Company’s oil and natural gas production, the amount available to the Company for borrowings, its anticipated borrowing needs under its credit agreement, the number of wells to be drilled by the Company’s oil and natural gas segment, the potential productive capability of its prospective plays, and other factors described occasionally in the Company’s publicly available OTC reports. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Unit Corporation Selected Financial Highlights Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands except per share amounts) Revenues: Oil and natural gas $ 20,410 $ 31,176 $ 46,982 $ 79,202 Contract drilling 36,347 47,405 76,979 93,308 Total revenues 56,757 78,581 123,961 172,510 Expenses: Operating costs: Oil and natural gas 10,480 15,224 22,459 32,388 Contract drilling 25,051 26,882 50,776 53,754 Total operating costs 35,531 42,106 73,235 86,142 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 3,659 3,824 7,560 7,715 General and administrative 5,601 4,809 10,579 9,899 Gain on disposition of assets (1,210 ) (5,676 ) (1,145 ) (9,429 ) Total operating expenses 43,581 45,063 90,229 94,327 Income from operations 13,176 33,518 33,732 78,183 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,081 2,426 2,035 4,183 Interest expense (8 ) (41 ) (38 ) (80 ) Gain on derivatives, net 133 1,500 133 15,095 Gain on sale of Superior investment — 17,812 — 17,812 Reorganization items, net — (70 ) (22 ) (151 ) Other, net 222 52 (155 ) 159 Total other income (expense) 1,428 21,679 1,953 37,018 Income before income taxes 14,604 55,197 35,685 115,201 Income tax expense (benefit), net: Current (290 ) 159 (215 ) 349 Deferred 3,385 27,021 8,287 (47,815 ) Total income tax expense (benefit), net 3,095 27,180 8,072 (47,466 ) Net income $ 11,509 $ 28,017 $ 27,613 $ 162,667 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.17 $ 2.90 $ 2.81 $ 16.82 Diluted $ 1.15 $ 2.86 $ 2.76 $ 16.62

Unit Corporation Selected Financial Highlights - Continued June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Balance Sheet Data: (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,808 $ 60,779 Current assets $ 117,326 $ 118,296 Total assets $ 312,648 $ 322,720 Current liabilities $ 30,275 $ 42,399 Long-term debt $ — $ — Other long-term liabilities $ 22,698 $ 22,803 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Unit Corporation $ 257,056 $ 254,126

