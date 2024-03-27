United Automobile Insurance Company Implements Guidewire Cloud to Modernize Claims IT Operations

United Automobile Insurance Company (UAIC), one of the largest privately-held, family-owned property and casualty insurance companies in the United States, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that UAIC successfully migrated Guidewire ClaimCenter from an on-premise environment to Guidewire Cloud to power and simplify its claims and related IT operations. The company implemented ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to its commercial and personal automobile lines of business in all of the states where it operates.

"We implemented ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud as part of a multi-phase digital transformation strategy. We’ve been an on-premise ClaimCenter customer since 2008 and are familiar and happy with the system, so it made sense to migrate to a best-in-class, unified, cloud-enabled software platform,” said UAIC Chief Information Officer Parvin Kumar. "A software as a service (SaaS) model like Guidewire Cloud has helped us to automate and shape our business more effectively. The results have been overwhelmingly positive. We’re realizing the benefits that come with being on Guidewire Cloud, such as high availability, performance, and scalability. By transferring system maintenance and updates to Guidewire, our staff is now able to focus on the business activities that are delivering value, with our agents and customers now reporting new claims and checking claim statuses themselves, reducing our call volume and leading to increased efficiencies for our team and customers.”

Kumar added, "The implementation project was streamlined and seamless, causing no disruption to our daily business operations, and we’ve taken multiple Guidewire Cloud updates quickly and without any problems. We’re looking forward to taking advantage of Guidewire Analytics capabilities available on Guidewire Cloud and easily integrating the best-in-class insurtech solutions that are part of Guidewire Marketplace and the PartnerConnect ecosystem.”

"We thank UAIC for entrusting Guidewire Cloud as the technology foundation for its business strategy and success now and into the future, beginning with the enhancement of its claims operations,” said Guidewire Senior Vice President and Head of Professional Services Michael Mahoney. "We congratulate UAIC on its successful ClaimCenter migration onto Guidewire Cloud, and we look forward to helping the company continue its mission of providing a high quality, affordable, and reliable insurance product to a wide sector of the American population.”

About United Automobile Holdings, LLC

United Auto was incorporated on March 2, 1989 in Miami Gardens, FL to provide high quality and low-cost insurance products to the non-standard automobile insurance market. The company is family owned and it is one of the largest privately held property and casualty insurance companies in the United States. Its two operating subsidiaries include, UAIC, a regulated property and casualty insurance carrier focused on the non-standard automobile market, and UGU, a managing general agency specializing in sourcing and underwriting non-standard auto insurance policies. The Company’s products are primarily offered through a network of approximately 2,000 independent agencies and brokers. For more information, please visit: https://www.uaig.net/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

