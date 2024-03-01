|
01.03.2024 16:30:00
United Bankshares, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
United Bankshares, Inc. ("United”) (NASDAQ: UBSI), will be presenting at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. (Eastern). Speaking on behalf of United will be Rick Adams, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Mark Tatterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
The presentation will include, among other things, a discussion of United’s financial performance and corporate objectives. The presentation, which is expected to last 30 minutes, may be streamed by accessing the event website, https://wsw.com/webcast/rj129/ubsi/1610760. The archived webcast will be available for one year following the event. Additionally, an investor slide presentation will be available beginning Monday, March 4, 2024, at www.ubsi-inc.com.
As of December 31, 2023, United had consolidated assets of approximately $29.9 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".
www.ubsi-inc.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301050651/en/
