15.05.2024 21:15:00

United Bankshares Declares Second Quarter Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United”)(NASDAQ: UBSI), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.37 per share for shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024.

The dividend payout of approximately $52.7 million on 135.2 million shares is payable July 1, 2024. The year of 2023 represented the 50th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

As of March 31, 2024, United had consolidated assets of approximately $30 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, which comprises more than 225 offices located throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

www.ubsi-inc.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu United Bankshares Inc.mehr Nachrichten

NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier United Bankshares-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich United Bankshares-Anleger freuen

Dividenden-Beschluss Aktionäre aufpasst: So hoch fällt die United Bankshares-Ausschüttung aus.

14.05.24
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier United Bankshares-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in United Bankshares von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
07.05.24
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier United Bankshares-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine United Bankshares-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
30.04.24
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel United Bankshares-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein United Bankshares-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
23.04.24
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel United Bankshares-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in United Bankshares von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
16.04.24
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier United Bankshares-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in United Bankshares von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
09.04.24
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert United Bankshares-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in United Bankshares von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
02.04.24
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel United Bankshares-Aktie: So viel wäre eine Anlage in United Bankshares von vor einem Jahr heute wert (finanzen.at)
26.03.24
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert United Bankshares-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in United Bankshares von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)