25.10.2023 14:23:53
United Bankshares Q3 Profit Declines - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported third quarter earnings of $96.2 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $102.6 million, or $0.76 per share, previous year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.65, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net interest income declined to $228.45 million from $240.62 million, last year. Noninterest income was $33.7 million, an increase of 3%. Analysts on average had estimated $256.2 million in revenue.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
