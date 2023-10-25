United Bankshares Q3 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported third quarter earnings of $96.2 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $102.6 million, or $0.76 per share, previous year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.65, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income declined to $228.45 million from $240.62 million, last year. Noninterest income was $33.7 million, an increase of 3%. Analysts on average had estimated $256.2 million in revenue.

