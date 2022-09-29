United Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Store Locations and Remodeling Two Existing Stores

As part of its commitment to build its Shoppers banner by adding to and improving the stores in its portfolio, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) ("UNFI”) today announced it is reacquiring three former store locations which had previously been sold and remodeling two existing store locations. This reinvestment in remodels and new store acquisitions will greatly improve the shopping experience for loyal customers in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County communities who have relied on Shoppers for over 70 years.

Shoppers Store Director, Rahman Glassgow (center), highlights the fresh seafood department for Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (left) during the grand opening celebration at Shoppers' Capitol Heights, Md. store. (Photo: Business Wire)

Two of the new Shoppers stores, located at 4801 Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights, Md. and 5600 The Alameda in Baltimore, Md., opened earlier today, and the third, located at 7051 M.L. King Highway, Landover, Md., will open in November. To celebrate the new store openings, Shoppers hosted official grand opening celebrations at the Capitol Heights and Baltimore locations, which included sampling, giveaways, special promotions, and remarks from local dignitaries and Shoppers store leadership. Shoppers also commemorated the event with a $1,000 donation to each of Bradbury Heights Elementary School in Capitol Heights and Northwood Elementary School in Baltimore.

"Shoppers has a long-standing relationship with these communities, and we are excited to return to these neighborhoods and support residents with exemplary service and products of the highest quality, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, and everyday grocery items,” said Jeff Bleichner, vice president and general manager at Shoppers. "These stores, along with our customer-first improvements at our Silver Hill and Donnell Street locations, reflect our commitment to invest in our communities to improve the health and quality of life of our customers through nutritious and delicious product offerings and friendly and attentive service.”

In addition to the three new locations, Shoppers is scheduled to complete in early October remodels at their stores located at 5820 Silver Hill Road and 2950 Donnell Street in Forestville, Md. The remodels include updated refrigerated and frozen cases, self-checkout lanes, and new signage that offers a fresh take with a vintage flavor, all of which is designed to enhance the overall shopping experience.

"Prince George’s County welcomes Shoppers’ reinvestment in our communities and continued commitment to the retail sale of groceries,” said David Iannucci, President and CEO of the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation. "These reacquired and remodeled stores will help address the challenges faced by many citizens to gain access to quality food and fresh produce alternatives. While Shoppers never left Prince George’s County, we say ‘Welcome Back.’”

