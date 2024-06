United States Steel Expects Q2 Earnings Below View

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corporation (X) on Monday initiated earnings outlook for the second-quarter, below analysts' estimates.

For the second-quarter, the company expects to record adjusted net earnings of $0.76 to $0.80 per share.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The metal company also anticipates its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be at around $425 million.

X was trading down by 1.23 percent at $36.01 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.