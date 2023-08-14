|
14.08.2023 16:05:19
United States Steel Surges As Co. Says No To Acquisition Proposal By Cleveland-Cliffs
(RTTNews) - Shares of United States Steel Corporation (X) are surging more than 26% Monday morning after it rejected the acquisition proposal from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
United States Steel had to back off from the proposal as Cleveland-Cliffs refused to engage in the process to assess valuation and certainty unless U. S. Steel agreed to the economic terms of the proposal in advance, the company said in a statement.
The company had earlier received a number of unsolicited proposals for acquisition of certain production assets or the whole company.
United States Steel is also initiating a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives.
United States Steel shares are at $28.74 currently. It has traded in the range of $17.89 - $31.55 in the last 1 year.
14.08.23
ROUNDUP: Industrieholding Esmark will US Steel kaufen
|
26.07.23
Industrieholding Esmark will US Steel kaufen
|
26.07.23
Ausblick: United States Steel gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United States Steel Corp. (U. S. Steel, US Steel)
|26,62
|21,45%