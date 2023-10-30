United Therapeutics To Acquire Miromatrix - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) and Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) announced a definitive agreement for United Therapeutics to acquire Miromatrix. Miromatrix is a life sciences company focused on the development of bioengineered organs. United Therapeutics will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Miromatrix for a purchase price of $3.25 per share in cash at closing, or an aggregate of approximately $91 million, and an additional $1.75 per share in cash upon the achievement of a clinical development milestone.

United Therapeutics said the acquisition will expand its complementary platform of organ manufacturing programs, which include ex-vivo lung perfusion, xenotransplantation, 3-D bioprinting, and regenerative medicine approaches with the objective of creating an unlimited supply of tolerable, transplantable organs.